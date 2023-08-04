Fundraising season for the eighth annual Grayson County Alliance Ducking Hunger Regatta has officially begun.
The regatta will be held, as is customary, on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 4) at 6 p.m. at Leitchfield Aquatic Center, and officials hope all 2,000 rubber ducks available will be sponsored for the event.
All sponsored ducks are poured into the aquatic center’s lazy river to “race,” and the sponsor of the winning duck receives the grand prize of $1,000.
“If all the ducks are adopted, we can raise $10,000 for the food pantry,” said Grayson County Alliance (GCA) Executive Director Debbie Childress. “This is a fun way to discuss the very serious issue of food insecurity.”
According to USDA Economic Research Services data, 95% of individuals reported an adult had cut the size of meals or skipped meals because there was not enough money for food, and 87% reported this had occurred in three or more months.
“When our friends and neighbors are struggling to have enough to eat, it affects our entire community,” Childress said. “Families can’t focus on progress in other areas of their life if they are unsure they can feed their families. That is why GCA has been working hard for 23 years to combat the issue of hunger in Grayson County.”
Last year’s regatta saw more than 1,000 ducks sponsored, each of which represents 40 meals the GCA can provide to families in need. In total, the event allowed the GCA to provide around 40,000 meals to clients.
Tickets for the 2023 Ducking Hunger Regatta are available for purchase online at gc-alliance.com or by phone at 270-259-4000.
