The eighth annual Grayson County Alliance Ducking Hunger Regatta set a new fundraising record for the event, officials announced Monday.
Through the fundraiser, officials have 2,000 rubber ducks that can be sponsored for $5 each, and, on Labor Day, the sponsored ducks are tossed into the Leitchfield Aquatic Center lazy river to “race” in four heats. The top three ducks from each of the four heats then race in one final round to determine the top three overall winners.
With all 2,000 available ducks — each of which represents 40 meals the Alliance food pantry can provide — sponsored this year, a grand total of $13,200 was raised, representing 80,000 meals, according to Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress.
“We are so thankful for our community,” she said. “Each duck has a purpose. We are racing against hunger.”
This year’s winner of the first place prize of $1,000 was Paisley Patterson, and the second and third place winners of 2024 Leitchfield Aquatic Center family passes were Caleb Hayes and Ilsa Johnson, respectively.
Now in its 23rd year, the Grayson County Alliance currently serves around 700 families per month with basic food support, which, Childress said, represents about 10-15% of the meals a family would need for a month.
The Alliance’s mission, Childress said, is to feed its community, teach life skills, and empower family stability.
While the Alliance provides multiple food programs to combat hunger, it has also taken steps to stop hunger at the source, as Childress explained to the Leitchfield City Council on Tuesday evening.
27.5% of persons in Leitchfield live in poverty, and 18.2% live in poverty in the county overall, she said.
“That’s not a number that can stay,” Childress said. “We must do things to combat the poverty in our community to help fewer and fewer people need resources like the food pantry.”
She said the issue of poverty is like a domino effect: One domino (job loss, a health or relationship crisis, inadequate transportation, education, etc.) falls and leads to many others falling.
Every facet of a person’s life is affected when financial stability is affected, Childress said.
The Alliance is there to pick up the domino of food insecurity, but it does not stop with that; it walks alongside families and makes referrals to help them along the road to self-sufficiency, she said.
Among the services the Alliance offers to do this is its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which has served 1,702 families, saved over $56,000 in tax filing fees, and brought $2.6 million in tax revenue back to the community.
Additionally, among other services, the Alliance offers a senior farmers market voucher program, nutrition classes, and financial education in an effort to become the place in the community where one can obtain a quality education on all facets of life, said Childress.
“We are committed to Grayson County,” she said. “We are committed to the city of Leitchfield.”
For more information about the Grayson County Alliance, visit gc-alliance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.