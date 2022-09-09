The Grayson County Alliance’s seventh annual Ducking Hunger Regatta made a big splash this year, as the annual program raised $9,000 to combat hunger locally.
According to Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress, 1,067 rubber ducks were sponsored for this year’s event, which saw the ducks poured into the Leitchfield Aquatic Center’s lazy river to “race” in three heats on Monday evening. The winning ducks from each of the three heats were then placed in the lazy river to race to determine the top three prize winners.
Childress said each duck that was sponsored represents 40 meals the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry can provide to families in need, and, with more than 1,000 sponsored this year, that equates to more than 40,000 meals represented.
“That impact is felt every month as we serve around 700 families,” she said, adding that, over the last two months, the Alliance has added 50 new families each month to those it serves.
The top three prize winning ducks were sponsored by Jenny Cummings, who won the first place prize of $1,000; Mike Kretz, whose duck came in second place; and BrightView Health, whose duck came in third place. The second and third place prizes are family passes to Leitchfield Aquatic Center.
In addition to the top three prize winners, The Cecilian Bank also won this year’s “Duckeration Contest,” in which businesses and organizations may decorate a duck to promote the issue of hunger.
“I’m so impressed with how this community cares for one another, and they demonstrate it in really creative ways,” said Childress.
The 2023 Ducking Hunger Regatta will once again be held on Labor Day night, and, Childress said, “Next year, the goal is 2,000 ducks will race.”
