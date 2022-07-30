Dula “Dooley” Lee Ashley, 97, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. A Celebration of his Life was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at United Community Church on Heath Road with visitation beginning at 3 p.m. Rev. Cory Maurer officiated. Burial was at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Layman Memorial Gardens in Caneyville, Kentucky. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road, Macon, GA 31206.
Mr. Ashley was born in Sadler, Kentucky, the son of the late Ellie Carroll Ashley and Ernest Ashley and was the widower of his beautiful loving wife of 68 years, Helen Carrier Ashley. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Ashley, Arnold Ashley, Orville Ashley, Lillian Saltsman, Amy Quiggins, Golden White, Ona Anderson, and Lambert Ashley. Mr. Ashley was a founding employee of A & B Hardware, was President of the Grayson County Singing Convention, and was a member of United Community Church. At Community Church, he was active in Sunday School, was a Deacon, and served in many other ways. He was the lead singer for a gospel trio, the Rythemaires.
Mr. Ashley was a United States Army veteran with a rank of Corporal, having served in World War II and the Korean conflict. During World War II, he served as a combat veteran in the Army 79th Infantry and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and four major battle ribbons.
Mr. Ashley is survived by his son, Dr. Dennis Ashley (Tina), of Macon; and grandchildren, Joseph Ashley, Ashleigh McDonald (Collin), Bowen Powers, Caroline Jones, and Avery Jones.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Ashley. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Dula “Dooley” Lee Ashley and sign his virtual guest book by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.