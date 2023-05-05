No-excuse needed early voting for the 2023 primary election begins next week in Grayson County.
Early voting will take place over three days — Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13 — from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Centre on Main, located at 425 South Main St. in Leitchfield.
Primary Election Day will be Tuesday, May 16, and, on that day, registered Grayson County voters may cast ballots at any of the following locations: the Centre on Main; the Church of Joy gym (100 Schoolhouse Rd. in Leitchfield); the Caneyville Purple Flash Center (the old Caneyville school at 202 East Maple St. in Caneyville); the Falls of Rough Fire Department (14321 Falls of Rough Rd. in Falls of Rough); Rock Creek Voting House/Bill Meredith Community Building (10658 Grayson Springs Rd. in Clarkson); Clarkson Community Center/City Hall (213 Millerstown St. in Clarkson); and Big Clifty Community Center (280 Cemetery Rd. in Big Clifty).
Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time on Election Day.
Democrats will have the following races (with candidates listed in the same order they will appear) on their ballots:
Governor
Peppy Martin, Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young, Andy Beshear
Commissioner of Agriculture
Mikael Malone, Sierra J. Enlow
Republicans will have the following races (with candidates listed in the same order they will appear) on their ballots:
Governor
Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Kelly Craft, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice, Robbie C. Smith, Daniel Cameron
Secretary of State
Stephen L. Knipper, Allen Maricle, Michael Adams
Auditor of Public Accounts
Derek Petteys, Allison Ball
State Treasurer
Mark H. Metcalf, O. C. “OJ” Oleka, Andrew Cooperrider
Commissioner of Agriculture
Jonathan Shell, Richard Heath
