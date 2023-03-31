Multiple community Easter Egg hunts have been scheduled for this weekend.
The Grayson County High School BETA Club has announced it will host an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the GCHS soccer field, located at 340 Schoolhouse Rd. in Leitchfield. This event will have free entry and food for all attendees, as well as games and prizes.
American Legion Post 81, located at 415 Lee Ave. in Leitchfield, will host two Easter egg hunts this weekend. The first will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and the second will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday specifically for children with disabilities. The Legion will prepare food for attendees of their egg hunts, as well.
The Caneyville Community Club will also hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt from 12 until 2 p.m. at the Purple Flash Community Center, located on East Maple Street. Egg hunts will be divided into the following age groups: walking-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Each age group will have a prize egg, and the event will feature special guests the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken.
Lastly, the city of Clarkson’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 2 p.m. at the Clarkson City Park, located at 700 Old Leitchfield Rd. There will be five age groups set for children ages 0-12. In the event of rain, this egg hunt will be moved to the following Saturday, April 8 at the same start time.
