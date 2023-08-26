Elizabethtown Community and Technical College will host six dual credit informational events throughout September for current and future dual credit students and parents.
“Dual Credit Nights are an opportunity for parents and students to learn all aspects of dual credit at ECTC, from the classes offered, to billing and scholarships, to the ECTC resources available to dual credit students,” said Chrissie Angell, dual credit coordinator at ECTC.
Each Dual Credit Night will host one school district. Students must register in advance and provide the number of parents/guardians attending with them. A light meal will be provided. Space is limited, so be sure to register as soon as possible. To register, visit ectc.us/dual-credit-nights.
- Elizabethtown Independent Schools, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 5, Elizabethtown Campus, James S. Owen Building (JSO)
- Meade County Schools, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 18, Meade County Center/Meade County College & Career Center
- Hardin County Schools, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 19, Elizabethtown Campus, Regional Postsecondary Center (RPC)
- Grayson County Schools, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Leitchfield Campus
- Nelson County Schools, 5-7 p.m., Sept. 28, Elizabethtown Campus, James S. Owen Building (JSO)
- Washington County Schools, 5-6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, Springfield Campus
Dual Credit Nights, made possible by grant funding from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, will include the following sessions.
- Dual Credit 101: Understanding the basics of dual credit
- Tips for Success: Navigating college and how we’re here to help
- Making Dual Credit Work for You: Transferring ECTC credits to four-year colleges and universities
- Paying for Dual Credit: Billing and scholarships
- Helping your Student Succeed: Tips for parents to help their high school students transition and excel in college classes
- Campus tour (Elizabethtown campus, other locations vary)
