Edgar Franklin Kiper, Jr., age 77, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1944 in Bloomington, Indiana, the son of the late Edgar F. Kiper Sr. and Anna Saddler Kiper.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the Calvert Church Cemetery in Breckinridge County.
