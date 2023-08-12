Edith Louise Filkin Hodge, age 70, of Leitchfield, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born Jan. 9, 1953, in Illinois to the late Milford and Bessie Stucker Filkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Edith is survived by two sons, John (Abby) Flores, of Caneyville, and David (Kelly) Flores, of Leitchfield.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Rogers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bloomington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
