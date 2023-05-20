Edward Earl Self, age 92, of Tar Hill, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on March 26, 1931 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late George and Nora Burkhead Self.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Thelma Milliner Self, of Tar Hill; two daughters, Tammy Self Langdon (Mike) & Mimi Self Stinson (Roger), both of Leitchfield; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Howard Self, of Leitchfield.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dale Self.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission Church in Mt. Hebron, Kentucky. Bro. Jimmy Douthitt will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and will move to Mt. Hebron Gospel Mission Church on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services.
