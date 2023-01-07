Edward Laymon Jaggers, age 86, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Aug. 8, 1936, in Wax, Kentucky, the son of the late William A. and Mary Clara Fenwick Jaggers.
He is survived by his son, Gary Wayne Jaggers, of Leitchfield; daughter, Vickie Pennington, and her husband, Kevin, of Leitchfield; and daughter-in-law, Judy Jaggers.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ollie Delphine Jaggers; son, Laymon Lovoid Jaggers; and adopted daughter, Sabra Gayleen Lone.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Curtis Decker will be officiating. Burial will be in the Peonia Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
