Elbert Don “Donnie” Russell, age 67, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his residence.
He was born May 7, 1955 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late Robert M. and Francis Loden Russell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry G. Russell, and a sister, Cassandra Russell.
He is survived by a brother, William “Bill” Russell (Carol), and two sisters, Judy L. Haynes (Gary) and Gwendolyn Hymer (Raymond).
He considered the late Burton and Hallene Harris, of Clarkson, Kentucky, as family and spent a lot of time with them. Donnie was a 1973 graduate of Clarkson High School, a United States Army veteran and a member of the Clarkson Church of Christ.
Cremation was chosen, and the family will have a private service.
Rogers Funeral Home, Clarkson, KY is in charge of arrangements.
