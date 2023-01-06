In a ceremony held at the Grayson County Judicial Center last Thursday, Dec. 29, numerous county and city officials were sworn into office for terms beginning this year.
Opening the occasion, 46th Judicial Circuit Division 2 Judge Kenneth Harold Goff II; 46th Judicial Circuit Division 1 Judge Bruce Butler; 46th Judicial District Division 1 Judge Bradley Butler; Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson; and 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely were all sworn in by Judge Kenneth H. Goff, Sr., one after the other.
Judge Bruce Butler then led Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon and Assistant Grayson County Attorney Brett Butler in their oaths of office, and, later in the ceremony, Judge Kenneth H. Goff, Sr. swore in his granddaughter, Erin Goff-Vocke, as an Assistant Grayson County Attorney, as well.
At the city level, Leitchfield City Clerk/Treasurer Lori Woosley swore in Harold Miller as Leitchfield Mayor and Clayton Miller as a Leitchfield city councilman. All other city council members were sworn in prior to this occasion.
Lastly, Henderson led most county officials in their oaths of office, including Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley and the Grayson County Detention Center’s deputy jailers; 1st District Magistrate Ben Hodges; 3rd District Magistrate Brenda Huffman; 4th District Magistrate Jason Dennis; 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley; 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman; Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and the staff of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office; and five of Grayson County’s six constables, 6th District Constable Tim Saltsman, 4th District Constable Bill Dalton, 5th District Constable Mark Stanton, 3rd District Constable Brian Jaggers, and 1st District Constable Damon Lasley III.
2nd District Constable Alvin Dockery was not in attendance at last Thursday’s ceremony.
