Elizabeth “Gwen” Snyder Roof, age 70, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of the late James Elmer and Frances Fox Snyder.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Roof (Misty), of Falls of Rough, and daughter, Debbie Miller (Troy), of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery James Roof.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. James Snyder Jr. and Bro. Troy Miller officiating. In keeping with her wishes, cremation followed.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services.
