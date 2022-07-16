Elizabeth “Libby” Kiper, age 88, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Springview Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1934 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Joseph and Savannah Vincent McClure.
She was a bookkeeper for Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center who enjoyed and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Charlie South, of Central City, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Jessica Escue Hayes (Mathew), of Leitchfield, and Spenser South, of Short Creek; and two great-grandchildren, Audrey and Ava Hayes. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert South; her second husband, Marvin Kiper; one brother, Randall McClure; and three sisters, Darlene Dickinson, Edna Jo Wise and Ina Jane Willis.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Dr. Jerry Adamson officiating. Burial was in the Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Friday until time of services.
