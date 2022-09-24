Ella Jane Bland, age 83, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 at her home.
She was born on May 10, 1939 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clarence and Effie Clark Bruner.
She is survived by her son, Donald Bland, and a daughter Janice Powell (Dale), both of Leitchfield.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bland.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jimmy Douthitt will be officiating. Burial will be in the Holly Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
