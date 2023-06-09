More than five years after his arrest, a Caneyville man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in jail for child exploitation. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in February that action by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the guilty plea of 54-year-old Jeffrey D. Elmore, of Caneyville, for child exploitation.
Elmore pleaded guilty to one count of promoting sexual performance of a minor under 16 years of age (Class B felony) and 13 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), with a sentencing recommendation of 10 years in prison. He was formally sentenced to serve 10 years in jail on Tuesday of this week, according to the Grayson County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Court documents state that Elmore will also be sentenced to a five-year period of conditional discharge following his release from incarceration upon the expiration of his sentence or completion of parole.
Elmore was previously indicted by a Grayson County grand jury, and, according to the indictment, between December 2017 and January 2018, Elmore produced, directed, or promoted a sexual performance of a minor.
Elmore was arrested on Jan. 9, 2018 as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. Kentucky State Police Post 4 began the investigation after discovering he had uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Caneyville on Jan. 9, 2018, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was also seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Elmore was represented by attorney Roger Rigney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.