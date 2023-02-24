Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday that action by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the guilty plea of Jeffrey D. Elmore, 54, of Caneyville, for child exploitation.
On Monday, Elmore pleaded guilty to one count of promoting a minor under 16 in sex performance (Class B felony) and 13 counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), with a sentencing recommendation of 10 years in prison.
He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. in Grayson County Circuit Court.
Elmore was previously indicted by a Grayson County grand jury, and, according to the indictment, between December 2017 and January 2018, Elmore produced, directed, or promoted a sexual performance of a minor.
The case was investigated the Kentucky State Police, and Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.