Eloise Sandlin Jarboe, age 80, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1942 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Plesant “Ples” and Geneva Crane Sandlin.
She worked as a production line worker at different sewing factories and Phar-Shar Manufacturing for over 17 years. She was also a housekeeper. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds and cooking. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of First Apostolic Church at Millwood where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir for over 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, William Jarboe, of Leitchfield; daughters, Cindy Fields, of Cecilia, and Lori Brooks (Pat), of Falls of Rough; son, Kevin Warren (Joy), of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Steven, TJ, Dennis, Haley, Zack and Rebecca; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles Sandlin, Wendell Sandlin, Ovie Wilford Sandlin (Diane), Roger Sandlin (Lillie), Kenneth Sandlin (Mary), Charlene Lashley, Cleddie Lindsey (Charles) and Lillie Ausbon (Murrell); and several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers JB, Prentis, Earnest, Herman and James Sandlin and sister Nelline Warren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Dr. Kenneth Green will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jarboe Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
