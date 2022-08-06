Elvin Risner Jr., age 88, of Eastview, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Risner; wife, Faye Petty Risner; and parents, Elvin and Nellie Risner.
Visitation was Saturday, July 30, 2022, after 11 a.m. (EDT) at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson, Kentucky.
Funeral was Saturday at 2 p.m. (EDT) at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Meeting Creek Cemetery in Hardin County.
