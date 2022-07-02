Emily Elizabeth Juve, 89, of Salisbury, Indiana, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1932, in Spring Lick, Ky., the daughter of the late Martin and Muldia Green Pharris.
She worked as a secretary at Corehart Manufacturing. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling, going to the car races, gardening and growing flowers. She married her late husband, Larry E. Juve, in 1957. She graduated from Caneyville High School in 1951. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews and several great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry E. Juve; nine brothers and sisters and her favorite niece, Kay Fleener.
The funeral was at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Donald “Pete” Farris officiated. Burial was Wednesday in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery.
Visitation was Tuesday at Dermitt Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
