Erma Ruth Sanders, age 84, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rebab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on July 21, 1938 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Nathan and Essie Stewart Saltsman.
She was a housewife who enjoyed gardening, canning, and house cleaning, and was a member of the Mulberry Flats United Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Easol Sanders; two sons, Bruce Sanders (Rita) and Jeff Sanders (Sylvia), both of Big Clifty, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Bethany Croslin (Kevin) and Tiffany Sanders; two great-grandchildren, Eva and Reed Croslin; three brothers, Vanco Saltsman, of Bee Spring, Kentucky, and Roscoe and Lonzo Saltsman, both of Smiths Grove, Kentucky. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Golda Sandlin, Julie Johnson and Tiva Roller and Robert Saltsman.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jerry Weedman officiating. Burial was in the Anneta Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
