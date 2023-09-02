Ermine Jean Goldsmith Booker, 88, of Upton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Judy Haycraft. She was a faithful lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was saved as a young woman at her home.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Thelbert L Booker; her parents, Harvey and Melicca Jaggers Goldsmith; her brothers, James, Charles, Lonnie and Edward Goldsmith; and her sisters, Edna Combs, Freda Sullivan, Stella Routt, Jenna Lucas, and Priscilla Lewis.
She is survived by her two children, Terry (Christy) Booker, of Upton, Kentucky, and Judy (Lanny) Booker Haycraft, of Clarkson, Kentucky. She was a loving grandmother to Robbie (Tammy) Haycraft and Davey (Melanie) Haycraft, Jessicca Haycraft (Cory) Block, Leandra Haycraft (Michael) McClellan, Levi (Renee) Booker, and J.T. Booker. She was a proud great-grandmother to Natalie and Landon Haycraft, Mason and Bailey McClellan, and Noell Raymer.
She is also survived by her sister, Fontia G Brackett, as well as sister-in-law Lois Goldsmith.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Miss. Baptist Church in Upton, Kentucky with Rev. Carlon Fields and Rev. Brandon Fields officiating. Burial was held at the Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Upton.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
