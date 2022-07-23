Eugene Gerald Gift, Sr., age 96, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at his home in Clarkson surrounded by family.
He was born on March 9, 1926, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the son of the late Barr and Opal Hawk Gift.
He was a former sales manager, former engineer, and a dedicated volunteer at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center for many years. A cancer survivor, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife for his work in manufacturing machinery. He also enjoyed tending to his yard, hunting and fishing. He was a WWII Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Leitchfield First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Eugene G. Gift II (Darlene); daughter, Kyle A. McMaster (Scott); five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 77 years, Esther Pearl Gift; a son, Bradley D. Gift; and two grandchildren, Fatisha McMaster and Tammy Britton.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. CST Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Doug King will be officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery Central in Radcliff at 1:30 p.m. EST.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Saturday and from 1 p.m. CST Sunday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
