Eula Marie Lucas, 82, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield.
She was born June 13, 1940, to Willard and Roberta Mattingly.
Eula was a hardworking woman who loved to read and chat with friends. She was a retired operator from Phar Shar Manufacturing. She enjoyed watching her grand babies grow most of all.
She is survived by one son, Keith (Joy) Lucas, and one stepson, Perry (Becky) Lucas; five grandchildren, Mitchell Lucas, Terri Lucas (Sean), Larrya Winchell (Tim), Jenna Lucas and Christian Lucas; five great-grandchildren, Emma Lucas, Joy & Arthur Singleton, and Audrey & Everly Winchell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Lucas; one son, Jim Lucas; an infant daughter, Terri Lucas; one sister, Linda Dennis; and two brothers, Calvin and William Mattingly.
Cremation has been chosen and a private graveside ceremony will be held at Holly Baptist Church.
