Eva Sue Justis, 45, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1977, in Ohio County, Kentucky, the daughter of Peggy Salmon Embry and the late Vernon Embry.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Justis, of Leitchfield, and her mother, Peggy Embry, of Caneyville.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Jeff Dennis will be officiating. Burial will be in the Bates Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services.
