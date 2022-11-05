Evelyn Birch Swift, age 91, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on July 4, 1931, in Caneyville the daughter of the late Russell Birch, Sr. and Agnes Rae Kiper Birch.
Evelyn was a member of Caneyville Church of Christ. She was a hard worker and a prominent businesswoman. She was a caregiver at heart, as she spent most of her life caring for her husband, after he became ill, until his death in 2017.
Left to honor Evelyn’s memory are her son, Nathan Swift (Greta); two sisters, Betty Harvey and Diane Geary; and one brother, Russell Birch, Jr.
Aside from her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Swift, and two brothers, Tom and Edgar Birch.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Caneyville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jarrod Jacobs officiating. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and again from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Caneyville Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Swift. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Evelyn Birch Swift and sign her virtual guestbook by visiting www.caneyvillememorial.com.
