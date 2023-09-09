Everett “Butch” Simpson Jr., age 66, of Bee Spring, died on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at his home. One could say it was an unexpected passing, but this sort of ugly, unceremonious death can always be expected when you choose drugs over anything else, including your own children. These children, Everett “Charlie” Simpson III (Alexis) and Jessica Simpson, aren’t left to “honor his memory” — they’re left to wonder why they were never enough for him to get clean, and to deal with the pain of never having a real, present father.
Butch worked for many years for Holley Carburetor, and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Simpson, Sr.; mother, Jacqueda Harrison Knight; two brothers, Lewis Kevin Simpson and Charles “Chuck” Simpson; and one sister, Regina “Jeanne” Tarantino.
If you are reading this and thinking it’s terrible, you’re right, it is terrible — the terrible, ugly truth of the consequences of living a life of drugs. If you are reading this and you’re an addict, there is help available; take it, especially if you have children. Don’t leave them to wonder why they weren’t worth the effort.
SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) National Helpline 1-800-662-HELP
Butch will be cremated, with no public service.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to: 13th Street Clubhouse, at 13thstreetclubhouse.com.
— Written by his daughter, Jessica Simpson.
