Everett M. Decker, age 84, of Leitchfield, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. He was born on July 12, 1938, in Anneta, Kentucky, the son of the late Raymond and Rosa Lee Mercer Decker.
He was a dump truck driver for many years. Everett enjoyed talking to people; he loved sitting on the porch and drinking coffee, fishing, going to auctions, horse shows and lawn mower pulls. He married the love of his life, Elaine King on March 24, 1961, and they lived 58 years of happiness until her passing in 2019. Together they attended Decker Holiness Church as well as visiting other churches over the years.
Left to honor Everett’s memory are his children, Kendall Decker, Carol Logsdon (Ricky), Sandra Glenn (Steve), Mary Robinson (Bruce Beeler) and Toby Decker (Angie); 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lula Clements (Bobby); one brother, Jimmy Saltsman (Carrie); a sister-in-law, Sylvia Decker; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a special son-in-law, Terry Robinson; and his caregiver, Christy Harp.
Aside from his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Windell Winchell; one daughter-in-law, Tammy Marie Decker; one son-in-law, Ralph Newton; two sisters, Clorene Decker and Mable McStoots; three brothers, Ed, Charles and Sherman Decker; one grandson, Brian Newton; two great-grandchildren, Chase Wells and Aubreigh Jewell; and one grandson-in-law, Les Hash.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Leitchfield Memorial Chapel with Bro. Vester Decker and Bro. Leon Ashley officiating. Burial was in Bill Newtons Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday and again from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Leitchfield Memorial Chapel is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Decker. Share your messages of condolence with the family Everett M. Decker of and sign his virtual guestbook by visiting www.leitchfieldmemorial.com.
