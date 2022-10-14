Construction has begun on county government’s project to convert the former Leitchfield Police Department on South Main Street into the new, expanded Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
According to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, construction began a couple of weeks ago, and, as of this week, the foundation has been installed, and the expansion is being framed.
When construction is completed, the building will have doubled in size from 3,500 square feet to 7,000 square feet.
Henderson said the county is sub-contracting the work out itself and also enlisting workers from the Grayson County Detention Center to save additional money on the project.
Officials have also made a conscious effort to purchase products from local building stores where possible, he said.
According to Henderson, while an approximate project cost has not been determined, the county hopes to keep it around $400,000 and to have construction completed before February of next year.
After work is completed, the GCSO will move from its current office, located at 44 Public Sq. in Leitchfield, into the new facility, and the county plans to try to sell the current office to recoup, hopefully, at least half of the construction costs, Henderson said.
In addition to being a larger building with increased parking, the new GCSO will also be equipped with a drive-thru window to improve convenience for residents in need of picking up accident reports, making tax payments, etc.
Henderson said the county will be doing “minimal renovations” on the older part of the facility, and officials hope the project will move on to installing drywall in about three weeks.
“It’s going to be a nice building,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.