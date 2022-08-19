Grayson County cross country recently competed in the KY-IN Border Clash, held at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Peyton Nash finished in 2nd place with a time of 16:07; Houston Brooks finished in 5th place with a time of 16:48; and Jackson Crume finished in 11th place with a time of 17:11. All were personal records, and the boys team finished 3rd at the conclusion of the clash.