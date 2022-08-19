There’s plenty of reasons to have high hopes for this cross-country season for the Grayson County Cougars with all five runners who participated in last year’s state championships back for another year.
The Cougars finished 26th out of 36 qualifying Class 3-A teams from across the state and placed fifth in the region meet.
Head coach Anthony Miller said competing for a region title and again earning a state spot as a team is the goal.
Senior Peyton Nash and sophomore Houston Brooks lead the way for the Cougars.
Nash finished third in the 2nd Region race and also was the Cougars’ lead runner at state where he placed 29th in a time of 17:45.14.
“Peyton spent part of his summer at the Rocky Mountain Cross Country Camp in Colorado, and Houston has teamed up with Jacob Thompson, training to prepare for the upcoming season,” Miller said. “After finishing 3rd and 11th, respectively, in last year’s regional championship, and with the conditioning both have, a top 5 finish for both in this year’s regional may very well come to fruition.”
Brooks placed 52nd at state in 18:01.66.
Senior Jackson Crume was a 109th-place finisher at state last season and is joined by senior Luke Cann and freshman Shane Hall as runners, who ran in last year’s state meet in Bourbon County.
“The team is looking to again qualify for this year’s state championship,” Miller said.
Miller also will count on senior Raul Romero, sophomores Ryan Higdon, Talon Miller and Tyler Portman, as well as freshmen Gabriel Dennis, Landon Lowrey and Daniel Ratley.
Grayson County is in action Saturday at the E’town Sports Park for the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold.
Grayson County will host the Rough-Nolin Conference meet Oct. 13 and will feature teams from Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Hart County, Ohio County and Butler County high schools as well as the Cougars.
