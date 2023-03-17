The third annual Grayson County Community Mental Health and Addiction Awareness Fair was held Wednesday and featured the highest number of vendors to date.
Spearheaded by Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) Addiction Services Director Jessica Embry, the fair serves to connect community members with resources attending to mental health and addiction in the region.
More than 40 mental health and addiction services, support groups, and healthcare providers from as far as Louisville, Kentucky and Evansville, Indiana travelled to the Centre on Main to share information about their services with attendees.
Among those vendors were a mobile harm reduction unit, which distributed free Narcan (a medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose), and Legal Aid Society, which provides free assistance for individuals in need of having criminal charges expunged from their records.
Embry said another major goal of the fair is to break stigmas surrounding mental health and addiction so more people feel empowered to seek out the resources they need.
OHTLMC Marketing Specialist Andria McGregor also noted that the event served as an opportunity for providers to network with one another and discuss “how we can all work together for the greater good.”
Grayson County Alliance Executive Director Debbie Childress, who set up during Wednesday’s fair, said the event’s networking opportunity will help the Alliance better service its clients.
“We are targeting food insecurity, but behind that is so much more,” said Childress, who added that, often, Alliance clients will share their struggles with grief, depression, anxiety, or addiction that hinder their ability to provide for themselves and/or their families.
“It’s so important to be able to connect people with services,” Childress said.
Officials wished to thank the event’s supporters and volunteers, as well as the sponsors of Wednesday’s resource fair, Midway Pharmacy, GC SAFE (Grayson County Substance Abuse Focused Education) Coalition, and the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce.
