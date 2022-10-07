A Falls of Rough woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of another person on Monday afternoon.
At approximately 4:47 p.m. EST Monday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Dixie Highway in Meade County.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 35-year-old Saffire Doss, of Louisville, Kentucky, had been traveling north on Dixie Highway in a 2000 Ford Taurus when she crossed the centerline and collided with a 2015 Buick Lacrosse, which was being operated by 64-year-old Dianna McMahan, of Falls of Rough, and traveling south on Dixie Highway.
Doss was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Meade County Coroner.
KSP Post 4 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Muldraugh Police Department, West Point Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County EMS and Fire, and the Meade County Coroner.
The collision remains under investigation by Tpr. Kevin Dreisbach.
