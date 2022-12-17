Grayson County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2022.
The award honors county Farm Bureau offices that meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal.
Leon Harrison, President of Grayson County Farm Bureau, was acknowledged as the award recipient by Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau, John Sparrow, Executive Vice President and CEO of KFB Insurance, and Drew Graham, Executive Vice President of the KFB Federation, during the organization’s awards program on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.