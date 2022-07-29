The waiting game for Grayson County High School senior Hunter Felty is over — he’s the starting quarterback for the Cougars and he’s ready to embrace the challenge and responsibilities that go with it.
“I feel proud that all of the boys, the offensive people trust me and feel like I’m good enough to play for them and I’m better with them surrounding me,” Felty said.
Last season in brief stints playing behind Kaylor Decker, who has graduated, Felty put up impressive statistics completing 22-of-32 passes for 357 yards and five touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception in four games.
“I think outside of the pocket I’m better than sitting inside the pocket because of my size,” Felty said. “15 to 20 yards I can throw real good and running-wise I can run, but my deep ball isn’t there yet.”
Felty has made big improvements in his game, and work ethic over the last few years, says head coach Bryan Jones.
“There’s a lot of kids that can go out and throw a nice pretty football a long ways,” Jones said. “Learning how to read defenses and an understanding of where our guys are going to be has improved for him. His work ethic also has been a huge improvement for him. When he first came in he was kind of a guy that just rolled in and wanted to get his stuff done and that was all he thought he needed to do. Now he’s one of the guys that stays later and throws extra with people. He comes in on days off and weekends and gets extra reps in just to be that much better.”
For instance, Felty said he took some footballs home with him during the offseason to work on his passing on his own, as well as with his teammates.
It’s understanding the game, he says, is where he has grown the most.
“Learning how to read a defense and knowing what a defense is going to be doing and knowing where the ball is supposed to go,” he said. “I really have to give all props to Kaylor. He and Coach Jones. They’re the ones who taught me all of this stuff.”
Jones said Felty’s respect for Decker helped him to progress in the position and that it was more a of a mentor relationship between the two last season.
“I think he had a great respect for Kaylor’s work ethic. I think Hunter really looked up to Kaylor as someone who really did things the right way and was seeing a lot of success because of it,” Jones said. “They built a really nice relationship, and Kaylor never really felt threatened by Hunter.”
Felty said he always has had a strong throwing arm and credits that to being a former baseball player.
He also rushed for 155 yards on 44 carries with two more scores last season as the Cougars went 4-7. Two of the losses were by four points or less and one defeat was due to a COVID-19 cancellation.
“I feel like we can be super good,” Felty said. “Being right at .500 or below would be a down year for us this year.”
Felty’s best game last season was in a 52-7 win over Ohio County when he got the start and threw for 191 yards and four TDs, while completing 12-of-14 passes.
