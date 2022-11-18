Senior quarterback/defensive back Hunter Felty has been named the ESPN Owensboro Grayson County Player of the Year for 2022.
The award was presented by Saint Camillus Urgent Care Clinic in Leitchfield.
Felty led Grayson County throughout the 2022 high school football season, pacing the Cougars offensively.
The senior quarterback completed 90 of 143 passes for 923 yards and seven touchdowns.
Felty, who threw only three interceptions all season lonng, ranked as Grayson County’s second-leading rusher.
A dual-threat quarterback, Felty rushed 156 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns.
Delivering defensively in addition to offensively for the Cougars, Felty registered 26 tackles and one interception.
Grayson County concluded the 2022 high school football season as the number three seed in the state’s Class 5A, District 1 division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.