Grayson County quarterback Hunter Felty is nearing 1,000 passing yards in the 2022 high school football season.
During the season, Felty completed 87 of 139 passes for 912 yards and seven touchdowns while throwing only three interceptions in 10 regular season games.
A reliable passer, Felty has completed at least two passers to seven different receivers in the 2022 high school football season.
Greyson Chaffins leads the Cougars in receiving. Chaffins has reeled in 18 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown.
Following Chaffins, Waylon Bruce has hauled in 15 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.
Behind Chaffins, Jeren VanMeter has made 16 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.
Another key receiver for the Cougars, Jayden Kinney has recorded 15 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Aiding Grayson County’s aerial attack, Michael Wood has hauled in eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Heading into the postseason, Grayson County has already rushed 337 times for 1,166 yards and 18 touchdowns.
VanMeter leads the Cougars in rushing. The productive VanMeter has rushed 103 times for 494 yards and eight touchdowns.
Delivering through the air and on the ground, Felty has rushed 148 times for 330 yards and six touchdowns. Felty is Grayson County’s second-leading rusher.
Currently third in rushing for the Cougars, Bruce has rushed 39 times for 156 yards and one touchdown.
Chipping in on the ground for Grayson County, Michael Wood has rushed 26 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively for Grayson County, VanMeter has recorded a team-high 42 tackles. In addition to VanMeter, Bruce (32 tackles), Mason Cariel (31 tackles), Dalton Russell (30 tackles) and Sawyer Drake (29 tackles) are among the key defensive players for Class 5A, District 1 member Grayson County.
Chaffins has logged a team-high four interceptions for the Cougars. Picking off multiple passes for Grayson County along with Chaffins, Cariel and Kinney have registered three interceptions and two interceptions, respectively.
