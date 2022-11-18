Senior Hunter Felty and junior Jeren VanMeter combined to lead Grayson County on the gridiron during the 2022 high school football season.
Felty paced the Cougars in passing and ranked as Grayson County’s second-leading rusher. Through the air, Felty completed 90 of 143 passes for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Felty, who threw only three interceptions, rushed 156 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns.
As a team, Grayson County completed 95 passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns, connecting through the air regularly.
The Cougars rushed 366 times for 1,195 yards and 18 touchdowns, faring better on the ground.
VanMeter led Grayson County on the ground, rushing 115 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns.
A versatile athlete, VanMeter finished the gridiron campaign as Grayson County’s third-leading receiver. VanMeter hauled in 18 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.
In addition to excelling offensively, VanMeter led the Cougars in tackles. VanMeter recorded a team-high 46 tackles for the Cougars.
Waylon Bruce emerged as Grayson County’s leading receiver, hauling in 17 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Nearly matching Bruce’s receiving effort, Greyson Chaffins made 18 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown.
Waylon Bruce and Michael Wood each contributed through the air as well as on the ground for the Cougars.
Grayson County scored 192 points in 11 games during the 2022 high school football season.
Bruce and Mason Cariel finished as Grayson County’s second-leading tacklers, registering 36 tackles apiece.
Leading the Cougars in another key defensive category, Chaffins recorded a team-high four interceptions.
Grayson County allowed 263 points in 11 games during the 2022 season.
Following a loss to Greenwood in the opening round of the Class 5A UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.