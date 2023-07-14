The 12th annual Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship is this weekend, and officials are hoping for another successful event that will draw visitors to Leitchfield.
Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson said festivities were set to begin on Friday.
Leitchfield Public Square was scheduled to shut down at noon on Friday, and a car cruise-in was to be held beginning at 5 p.m. that evening with music, a food truck, and motorcycle exhibition.
The annual Leitchfield fireworks display was scheduled to begin at dusk Friday evening, and Leitchfield Aquatic Center was to be open until midnight Friday night.
Festivities will continue Saturday morning, with a pancake breakfast at the Leitchfield Fire Station on South Main Street, beginning at 6 a.m.
The Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship competition will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and continue all throughout the day on the main stage. There are six categories of competition in fiddling, as well as dancing, guitar, mandolin, and banjo. All six fiddle categories are certified by the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest at Weiser, Idaho.
Admission is free, and, in addition to the music on the main stage, several food trucks and craft vendors will set up to sell their wares. Johnson said attendees are welcome to bring a tent or chair to enjoy the show.
The event will be held rain or shine, and, in the case of inclement weather, the fiddling contest will be moved into the Bluegrass Opry house in the former Grayson County judicial building on East White Oak Street.
Immediately after the fiddling competition, there will be a free concert featuring The Cleverlys, which is estimated to begin around 7 to 8 p.m., Johnson said.
In addition to the music, the Jack Thomas House will offer free tours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and a car show will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m.
From 2 p.m. until dusk, free rides for children will be available on North Main Street, including a Ferris wheel, bouncy houses, and a trackless train.
Johnson said, with this year’s event being the 12 annual national contest, she expects Leitchfield to have many visitors from outside the county, state, and even the country.
“I’m very proud to be able to host it here,” she said. “We’re excited, and we look forward to it being a successful event.”
For more information, visit twinlakesfiddler.com.
