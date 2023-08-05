The Grayson County Extension Service is proud to announce that the 2023 first annual Farm to Fork dinner will be on Sept. 7 on East Main Street on the square in Leitchfield.
Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. The goal for Farm to Fork programs is to increase the awareness of the local food movement by partnering with organizations to benefit a charity in our community.
This program highlights local farmer’s markets, chefs, producers, Kentucky Proud products, and local charitable organizations. The program provides an educational background about local foods and where our food comes from, as well as the farmers who grow it. This is a limited ticket event, and tickets are $50 each. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 7. Please know that in the event of rain, we will relocate the program to the Grayson County Extension Office. We will notify all ticket holders in the event of a change.
The local non-profit receiving the dinner’s proceeds will be the Grayson County FFA Alumni and Supporters. This organization is made up of Grayson County FFA Alumni and their supporters who are eliminating financial barriers to the chapter to benefit all FFA members and their future in local agriculture and horticulture.
To purchase tickets or if your business would like to sponsor the event, please contact the Grayson County Extension Office at 270-259-3492.
