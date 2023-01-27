The first Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting of the new four-year term was an eventful one as local leaders fielded questions regarding the status of several county roadways.
Numerous county residents attended the fiscal court’s January meeting, held last Thursday evening, to request assistance with repaving roads in poor condition.
Grayson County Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson addressed their concerns by reiterating how the fiscal court receives and uses its funding for maintenance of 743 miles of county roads.
First, Henderson said that “zero percent” of county property taxes may be used for roadway maintenance, and Grayson County receives $1.5 million per year to replenish its road fund.
Of that $1.5 million, a portion pays the salaries of the Grayson County Road Department, as well as purchases equipment for the department, so a major source of funding for road repaving is the county’s annual Flex funding, which consists of about $300,000-$350,000 for maintenance on main thoroughfares, he said.
With the cost of blacktopping roads now around $90,000 per mile, the county is limited on the amount of roads it can repave, according to Henderson.
He also said the county’s Kentucky Transportation Cabinet discretionary funding for road resurfacing has decreased following the transition from one state administration to another.
Henderson said that, during the previous administration (that of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin), Grayson County received around $1.5 million in discretionary funding, but has received $124,000 total in discretionary funding during the current administration (that of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear).
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved magistrates’ committee appointments. 1st District Magistrate Ben Hodges and 4th District Magistrate Jason Dennis were appointed to the Parks & Recreation Committee; 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely and 3rd District Magistrate Brenda Huffman were appointed to the Road Committee; and 5th District Magistrate Brian Ashley and 6th District Magistrate Neal Saltsman were appointed to the Building Committee.
- Voted to purchase a new dump truck for the road department from Kenworth of Bowling Green for $210,614.
- Voted to appoint two Grayson County residents to the Edmonson County Water District Board. These appointees had not yet been determined during the court’s January meeting.
- Voted to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase 23 new fire hydrants to be installed throughout the county.
Voted to declare a Ford F-250 owned by the Grayson County Detention Center surplus and to give it to the city of Caneyville to use as a Caneyville Fire Department brush truck.
