Five Grayson County football players have earned All-Area honors from ESPN Owensboro.
Grayson County linebacker Waylon Bruce, defensive back Greyson Chaffins and defensive lineman Sawyer Drake were named to the ESPN Owensboro All-Area Honorable Mention Defense.
Bruce registered 36 tackles and three tackles for losses for the Cougars.
Leading Grayson County in the secondary, Chaffins recorded four interceptions and 27 tackles.
Drake delivered 30 tackles, two tackles for losses and one sack for the Cougars.
Grayson County quarterback Hunter Felty and running back Jeren VanMeter were named to the ESPN Owensboro All-Area Honorable Mention Offense.
Felty led Class 5A, District 1 member Grayson County throughout the 2022 high school football season, completing 90 of 143 passes for 923 yards and seven touchdowns.
The talented quarterback ranked second in rushing for the Cougars.
Felty rushed 156 times for 322 yards and six touchdowns.
VanMeter paced Grayson County on the ground, rushing 115 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. Showing his versatility and contributing as a receiver, VanMeter hauled in 18 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.
After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs, Grayson County exited the 2022 high school football season 4-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.