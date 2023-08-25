Five individuals, including two juveniles, were injured in a single-vehicle crash on Peonia Road last Friday.
At 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, Grayson County Central Dispatch received a call reporting an injury crash near the 2600 block of Peonia Road in Clarkson.
According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered that five people, all under the age of 21, had been injured in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that a pickup truck being driven by 19-year-old Harmony Holmes had been travelling eastbound on KY 88 when it left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were riding in the bed of the pickup truck when it left the roadway and struck the culvert. Those two were ejected. 19-year-old Colton Haycraft and 19-year-old Jasmine Whobrey were inside the cab of the truck when it left the roadway and overturned.
Holmes suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital by the Grayson County EMS. All other occupants were transported to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the press release, alcohol does appear to be a factor in this crash, and it did not appear that seatbelts were being used.
GCSO deputies were assisted at the scene by the Clarkson Fire Department. Criminal charges are pending.
