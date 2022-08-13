The rating score of the establishment is determined by subtracting weighted point values of noted violations from 100. Unannounced inspections observe the overall operation including food source and protection; personnel; food equipment and utensils; maintenance of water and sewage systems; garbage and refuse disposal; insect, rodent and animal control; and storage of toxic items, among others. Critical violations, 4 and 5 points in weight, are items that, if uncorrected, carry the potential to be an imminent threat to the public’s health. These items must be corrected in a time designated by the health department not to exceed 10 days.
All Saints Episcopal Center, 833 Hickory Grove Rd., Leitchfield. July 7. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 96. Violations: Food not in good condition, safe and unadulterated, single-use items not properly stored, non-food contact surfaces not properly cleaned.
Camp Loucon Kitchen, 8044 Anneta Rd., Leitchfield. July 7. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
Play Zone, 204 Marion St., Leitchfield. July 11. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 99. Violations: Single-use/single-service articles not properly stored.
Dairy Queen, 613 South Main St., Leitchfield. July 11. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 96. Violations: Multiple spray bottles — toxic substances not properly labeled, contamination not prevented during storage, non-food contact surfaces with debris.
Grayson County Senior Citizens Center, 102 B. Watkins Wood Dr., Leitchfield. July 11. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 87. Violations: No PIC present at time of inspection, food contact surfaces with debris, missing date marking, toxic substances not properly labeled, contamination not prevented during storage, mops not properly stored, single-use/single-service articles not properly stored.
The Dessert Café, 50 Public Sq., Leitchfield. July 5. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
Farm Life Nutrition, 498 S. Main St., Suite 7, Leitchfield. July 6. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 98. Violations: In-use utensils not properly stored, single-use items not properly stored
Chases Dogs and More, 725 Summit Rd., Big Clifty. July 7. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
American Legion Post 81, 415 Lee Ave., Leitchfield. July 6. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
The Storehouse Coffee & Gifts, 40 Public Sq., Leitchfield. July 8. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 99.
T & A Westbound BBQ, 160 Free Zion Rd., Caneyville. July 8. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
Little Caesars Pizza, 706 South Main St., Leitchfield. July 11. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 94. Retail Score: 94. Violations: Wiping cloths not properly used and stored, mops not properly stored, single-use/single-service articles not properly stored, non-food contact surfaces with debris (front and sides of equipment & racks), hand washing at toilet facilities not properly supplied, floor in poor repair.
Dairy Queen, 613 S. Main St., Leitchfield. July 12. Inspection Type: Follow-Up. Food Score: 98. Violations: Contamination not prevented during storage, non-food contact surfaces with debris.
Leitchfield Aquatic Center Concession, 201 E. Carroll Gibson Blvd, Leitchfield. July 13. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 96. Violations: Time control for pizza, contamination not prevented during storage, hair restraints not present (corrected).
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse, 1773 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield. July 15. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 93. Violations: Contamination not prevented during food storage, hair restraints not worn, in-use utensils not properly stored, food and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable, non-food contact surfaces not clean, toilet facilities not properly supplied.
Sandy’s Restaurant, 513 Mill St., Leitchfield. July 15. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 93. Violations: Food stored not covered, food contact surfaces not cleaned, toxic substances not properly identified, physical facilities not maintained.
Wendy’s, 715 S. Main St., Leitchfield. July 15. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 94. Violations: Food not separated and protected, food not stored covered, plumbing not maintained, toilet facilities not properly cleaned, physical facilities not maintained.
Papa John’s, 200 Zoe Ln., Ste. 200, Leitchfield. July 15. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 92. Violations: Food stored not covered, proper date marking not used on multiple items, food not properly labeled in original container, contamination not prevented during food storage, single-use articles not properly stored, ware washing facilities installed but not maintained — no sanitizer test strips, non-food contact surfaces not cleaned.
Huddle House, 118 Commerce Dr., Leitchfield. July 25. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 82. Violations: Hand washing facilities not supplied, food not in safe condition (items out of date), food stored not covered, food contact surfaces not clean, proper cold holding not observed, hot holding temperatures out of range, proper date marking not observed on numerous items, food not properly labeled, non-food contact surfaces with debris, physical facilities not cleaned.
Subway, 721 S. Main St., Leitchfield. July 25. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 93. Violations: Proper hot holding temperatures not observed, contamination not prevented during food storage, single-use items not stored properly, non-food contact surfaces with debris present, physical facilities not maintained.
Captain D’s, 719 S. Main St., Leitchfield. July 25. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
El Patron, 1917 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield. July 25. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 91. Violations: No certified food protection manager at time of inspection, cold holding temperatures out side range, (voluntarily discarded chicken and beef, improper cooling methods used, thermometers not provided in all refrigerators, wiping cloths not properly stored, mops not properly stored, in-use utensils not properly stored.
All Saints Episcopal Center Kitchen, 833 Hickory Grove Rd., Leitchfield. July 26. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 98. Violations: Single-use items not properly stored, non-food contact surfaces not properly cleaned.
Center Court Food Mart, 1421 Brandenburg Rd., Leitchfield. July 26. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 93. Retail Score: 100. Violations: Food: No PIC present at time of inspection, contamination not prevented during food storage, food stored not covered.
Mr. Gatti’s, 619 S. Main St., Leitchfield. July 26. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 95. Violations: No PIC present at time of inspection, hair restraints not worn by all employees, utensils not properly.
JaJa’s Cupcake Bakery and Catering, 300 Mill St., Ste. 600, Leitchfield. July 27. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 100.
Farmer’s Quality Meats, 110 Sequoia Dr., Leitchfield. July 27. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 96. Retail Score: 100. Violations: Multiple items missing date marking, contamination not prevent during storage, in-use utensils not properly stored.
Papa John’s, 200 Zoe Ln., Ste. 200, Leitchfield. July 27. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 94. Violations: Food stored not covered, food not properly labeled in original container, contamination not prevented during food storage, single-use articles not properly stored, ware washing facilities installed but not maintained, non-food contact surfaces not cleared.
Sandy’s Restaurant, 513 Mill St., Leitchfield. July 27. Inspection Type: Follow-up. Food Score: 98. Violations: Food not stored covered, physical facilities not maintained.
Walmart #445, 1801 Elizabethtown Rd., Leitchfield. July 27. Inspection Type: Regular. Food Score: 89. Retail Score: 95. Violations: Food: Hand- washing facilities not properly stocked, food contact surfaces with debris, in-use utensils with debris, proper hot holding temperatures not observed, food and non-food contact surfaces not easily cleanable, non-food contact surfaces with debris. Retail: Food contact surfaces with debris, contamination not prevented during food storage, non-food contact surfaces with debris, physical facilities not maintained.
