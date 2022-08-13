Brandi Forker has joined the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority as the outreach counselor for Grayson County.
“I’m looking forward to helping students navigate the college admission and financial aid process,” Forker said. “There are so many wonderful opportunities available in Kentucky, and I am very fortunate to be able to help connect students to the financial assistance they may need to help achieve their goals.”
Forker graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She has worked at Kentucky Wesleyan and Madisonville Community College. Forker lives in Webster County with her husband, Kevin, and their daughters, Ellison and Millie.
“Brandi will be a great addition to the KHEAA Outreach team because of her desire to help students and families in northwestern Kentucky,” KHEAA Director of Outreach Kim Dolan said. “She has also lived in Daviess and Hopkins counties, so she’s very familiar with her territory.”
KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
