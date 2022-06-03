Former Grayson County Middle School 6th grade teacher John Cariel, 69, was found guilty of sexual abuse in a jury trial held in Grayson Circuit Court last week.
The trial took place over three days (May 23-25), four years after Cariel’s arrest on May 15, 2018 on allegations of sexually abusing a then-13-year-old and sending an obscene photograph to another then-15-year-old juvenile between the period of Feb. 1, 2017 and April 1, 2018. He was indicted on July 10, 2018.
In a police interview on the date of his arrest, court files state, Cariel admitted to the allegations levied against him.
Originally indicted on four charges, the jury found Cariel guilty last week of three: sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 16 and defendant 21 or older; sodomy in the third degree; and distribution of obscene material to minors.
The jury recommended a five-year sentence for the first-degree sexual abuse conviction, a five-year sentence for the third-degree sodomy conviction, and 12 months for the distribution of obscene material to minors conviction.
It was recommended the two five-year sentences run consecutively, while the 12-month sentence run concurrently with the others, so Cariel would serve a total of 10 years in jail.
He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on July 19 at 11 a.m.
The case was presided over by Grayson Circuit Court Judge Bruce Butler and prosecuted by special prosecutor Blake Chambers, of Morgantown, Kentucky. Cariel was represented by attorneys Douglas P. Vowels and Matt Pruitt, both of Brandenburg, Kentucky.
“After three long days in Leitchfield, the jury in Grayson County found John Cariel guilty concerning multiple child victims and multiple felony sex offenses,” said Chambers in a statement on Facebook. “Cariel was a middle school teacher entrusted with young lives. The jury recommended the maximum prison sentence allowable. Thanks to Leitchfield PD Det. (Ian) Renfrow, KSP Electronic Crime Branch, and my office staff for helping me present this important special prosecution case to the jury and achieving justice for the victims and their families.”
