After being found guilty of sexual abuse in May, former Grayson County Middle School 6th grade teacher John Cariel, 70, was formally sentenced to 10 years in jail on Tuesday afternoon.
Following a three-day trial (May 23-25) — which was held just over four years after Cariel’s arrest on May 15, 2018 on allegations of sexually abusing a then-13-year-old and sending an obscene photograph to another then-15-year-old juvenile between the period of Feb. 1, 2017 and April 1, 2018 — Cariel was found guilty of the charges of sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 16 and defendant 21 or older; sodomy in the third degree; and distribution of obscene material to minors.
In a police interview on the date of his arrest, court files state, Cariel admitted to the allegations levied against him.
The jury recommended a five-year sentence for the first-degree sexual abuse conviction, a five-year sentence for the third-degree sodomy conviction, and 12 months for the distribution of obscene material to minors conviction. It was recommended the two five-year sentences run consecutively, while the 12-month sentence run concurrently with the others as it was a misdemeanor, so Cariel would serve a total of 10 years in jail.
46th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Bruce Butler presided over Tuesday’s sentencing and formally sentenced Cariel to serve 10 years behind bars.
According to circuit court officials, time Cariel has previously served in jail will count towards his overall time served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.