Grayson County student-athletes Annslee Shartzer, Shelby Davis, Hannah Franklin and Kayla Tubb have earned All-Academic honors from the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association (KSCA).
Each of the four Grayson County players excelled throughout the 2023 high school softball season, both in the classroom and on the field.
Only juniors and seniors are eligible to receive the academic recognition, which the KSCA awards.
Shartzer, Davis and Franklin were each named First Team All-Academic (GPA 3.75-4.0)
Tubb was named Second Team All-Academic (GPA 3.50-3.74).
The teams with players receiving All-Academic honors from the KSCA were Grayson County, Anderson County, Ashland, Ballard, Barren County, Bath County, Boyd County, Boyle County, Bracken County, Bryan Station, Butler County, Caldwell County, Campbellsville, Carlisle County, Central Hardin, Christian Academy-Louisville, Christian County, Christian Fellowship, Clinton County, Corbin, Danville, Daviess County, Dixie Heights, DuPont Manual, East Carter, East Jessamine, Elliott County, Fern Creek, Franklin County, Franklin-Simpson, Garrard County, Grant County, Grayson County, Green County, Greenup County, Harrison County, Hazard, Henderson County, Hickman County, Highlands, Holy Cross (Louisville), Hopkinsville, Johnson Central, Lafayette, LaRue County, Lawrence County, Logan County, Lyon County, Madison Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Magoffin County, Marion County, Marshall County, McCracken County, Mercy, Montgomery County, Muhlenberg County, Nelson County, Nicholas County, Oldham County, Owensboro Catholic, Paducah Tilghman, Paris, Pendleton County, Raceland, Rockcastle County, Rowan County, Russellville, Ryle, Sacred Heart, Scott County, South Laurel, South Warren, Southwestern, Taylor County, Trimble County, Webster County, West Jessamine, Western Hills, Wolfe County and Woodford County.
