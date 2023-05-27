After graduating from high school in 1972, I went to work for a builder in southern Indiana. In 1975, a coworker and I quit working for the builder and started our own company, Coyte-Heinz Construction. I was only 21, and my partner, Rick, was 22. With four or five employees, we built three or four new houses a year.
Most of the houses we built were small by today’s standards, say, 1,200-1,400 square feet. But building houses was big doings. We took great pride in our work and, building each and every house from the ground up, as it were, we were intimately familiar with every room, every closet, every board and beam and rafter.
Almost all of the new houses we built were starter homes for people our own age. It was gratifying to place our friends and peers in their first homes.
Around that same time, 1975, my fiancée and her family moved to Knoxville. I often drove 250 miles to Knoxville after work on Friday, and drove back on Sunday evening. Then I discovered I could fly from Louisville to Knoxville (in about 45 minutes) for maybe $60 roundtrip. It was easier than driving, and it gave me more time in Tennessee with my fiancée.
Moreover, it greatly changed my perspective on my homebuilding vocation. Looking down from the window of a DC-9 jet airplane, houses appeared no bigger than matchboxes. In places they spread out to the horizon, and they all looked tiny and insignificant when viewed from an altitude of a few or several thousand feet.
In the late 1970s, the Federal Reserve repeatedly raised interest rates to curb inflation, just as it is doing now. By 1980, the prime mortgage rate had risen to 13.74%. In 1981, it peaked at 16.63% — the highest rate on record. Naturally, few people wanted to build and finance a new home.
I quit Coyte-Heinz Construction, and I floundered and drank till I was broke and in debt. At the age of 27, I sold practically everything I owned — trucks, tools, furniture, stereo, guitars, guns, etc. — and landed myself in the Army in October 1981.
I left home with a small suitcase containing a few changes of clothes, a razor and a toothbrush. In a way it was quite liberating — divesting myself of all my worldly goods. I could have been a monk entering a monastery. It was a major step in a spiritual journey that led me to a sort of self-invented secular Buddhist-Christianity.
Buddha taught that the root of suffering is attachment. We cling to things in an effort to find happiness and comfort.
But all things are impermanent. The only real constant in the universe is change.
I’ve been writing these columns for four years now. I plan to write these columns for one more year. I’ll quit when I turn 70. At that time I will have written about 150 columns for this paper — times 1,200 words per column is 180,000 words. The average word count for a novel is 70,000 to 120,000 words.
I’ve thought about compiling and publishing my columns as a two-volume set: The Prodigious (or Pretentious, or Preposterous) Wit and Wisdom of Mark Heinz, Vols. 1 & 2. Someday when I’m dead and gone, my kids might find them interesting and pass them down to their kids, and so on. It seems a shame they should last no longer than a week, at which time a new column appears in this paper.
And yet I should not cling to them, I’m sure.
There is a Tibetan Buddhist tradition in which incredibly elaborate mandalas — round and radially symmetrical, kind of like a spirograph — are made with colored sand. (Mandala is a Sanskrit word meaning circle.) It takes at least a week or two to create a sand mandala, typically about four feet in diameter. Working outward from the center, a team of Buddhist monks creates one section at a time. A single sand mandala can portray more than 700 separate deities (or spiritually enlightened beings) symbolically existing in a perfectly harmonious world.
Traditionally a sand mandala remains intact for just a week or so. Then it is ceremonially destroyed to symbolize impermanence. The sand is collected in a jar and taken to a river where it is then returned to nature (flowing water). Sometimes a portion of the sand is distributed to everyday Buddhists who use it to bless their homes, families, etc. — much the same as Catholics use holy water.
My columns aren’t nearly as beautiful as sand mandalas. Should they be more permanent or longer lasting? I think not—
Most really beautiful things are impermanent. Oftentimes impermanence is an inherent part of a thing’s beauty. I can think of nothing more beautiful — and impermanent — than a glorious sunset. When low-slung clouds look like furrowed fields, brilliantly yet subtly colored with soft and blended shades of pink and orange and purple and red, it’s easy to see why heaven is said to exist somewhere up above us in the sky — in the heavens, as it were.
Would a sunset be as beautiful if it were not impermanent? If those beautiful pink and purple clouds were visible all day, every day, we would take them for granted, would we not?
It seems I am now in the twilight of my life. The beautiful pinks and purples are losing their brilliance. Soon they will fade into darkness and night. Soon I won’t have eyes or a brain to behold another sunset — or my children, or my wife, or Nolin Lake, or anything I love.
Dang! — and just when I was starting to get good at a few things! If I had another 70 years, I’m sure I could write a really good novel — or better yet, a great song!
As long as I’m mentally and physically healthy, I’d like to stick around as long as I can. But I’m not at all obsessed with immortality or longevity.
You’ve heard the old saying about money: “You can’t take it with you.” (It’s the name of a 1936 play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart.) Many of the uber-rich want to cling to their lives and their fortunes forever.
In Quartz, “The Big Business of Living Forever,” (3/25/2019) Sangeeta Singh-Kurtz writes: “People have been trying to live forever for...basically forever. But cheating death has always been a particular obsession for the rich....
“The present-day pursuit of physical immortality — or, at the very least, a substantially extended lifespan — is a booming business. Google has an aging research venture called Calico; tech titans like Peter Thiel and Jeff Bezos are investors in startups focused on longevity; and entrepreneurs like Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey, who has publicly declared his goal of living to 180, have built lifestyle empires around their passion for biohacking. Many Silicon Valley types also ascribe to the idea of the singularity, popularized by Google director of engineering Raymond Kurzweil, which holds that by 2045, AI and biotechnology will have rendered humankind effectively immortal.”
That strikes me as unholy and unnatural. Life, like a glorious sunset, is only beautiful because it doesn’t last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.