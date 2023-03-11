On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Francis Irene Cole White, loving mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
She was born on June 17, 1929 in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Jim and America Brown Cole.
She was a homemaker and housewife who loved singing hymns, studying her Bible, painting, gardening, canning and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Restoration Place.
She is survived by her children, Michael White (Sandra), Vickye Heater (Calvin), and Colleen Wilhite; grandchildren, including Catrina Roof (Shiloh), Bryce Wilhite (Annie), Brandon Tyner (Brittany), Ashley Tyner, and Bryan Tyner; 10 great-grandchildren, including Madison, Amarah, Bailee, Lyric, Charlie, Weston, Kayden, Brantley, Joseph & Landon; a nephew, Erman Cole II (Sheila), and a great nephew, Camaron; and additional family and friends also survive.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Andy Vance will be officiating. Burial will be in the Woodson Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
Online condolences can be made in the guestbook on our website at www.dermittfuneralhome.com.
